Fabinho shares images as he is selected for the next two Brazilian World Cup qualifiers

Fabinho has been selected, once again, for the Brazilian national squad and has uploaded images from training.

The first shows a joke being shared with Atletico Madrid star Matheus Cunha, who has replied to the post with the message: ‘😂😂😆😆❤️🇧🇷’.

It’s clearly a big moment for our No.3 to be selected for the World Cup qualifiers against Ecuador and Paraguay, in a group that is led by Seleção.

The 28-year-old uploaded the images alongside the simple caption of: ‘🇧🇷💚💛’.

Let’s hope it’s a successful and injury free couple of games for our influential defensive midfielder who has been showing a very keen eye for goal of late.

Whether it’s going forward or back, his compatriots will hope he has significant of a role for his national team as he does for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

