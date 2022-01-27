Hilarious Twitter feed ranks Alisson Becker’s best looks in a Liverpool shirt

Alisson Becker has become a beloved part of the Liverpool squad for a number of reasons – prime amongst them being his footballing ability and status as arguably the world’s leading goalkeeper.

The Brazilian international has also been a source of joy for many a Reds fan due to his constantly changing hairstyles throughout his Anfield career.

One fan (@ScouseSocialism) has gone through the trouble of digging up a variety of the 29-year-old’s various looks following his switch to Merseyside from Roma in the summer of 2018.

Personally, we’re quite a fan of the mullet our No.1 sported in the training camp in Austria, though there are plenty of good options to pick from the thread in question.

Given the changes Alisson has adopted over the years, we’ve no doubt either that this list will be added to over the course of his remaining time in Merseyside.

With a contract not set to expire until 2027 – that could mean an especially long list!

You can catch the feed below, courtesy of @ScouseSocialism:

Favourite Alisson Becker looks: 1. Alisson Escobar pic.twitter.com/5OCDVpwbkQ — Jay (@ScouseSocialism) January 26, 2022

