Jamie Carragher and Dietmar Hamann unite online over unusual ‘meal of champions’ with hot milk

Jamie Carragher and Dietmar Hamann have rekindled their 23-year-long love affair, over a strange ‘meal’ with hot milk.

The Bootle-born defender caused somewhat of a stir online as he agreed with a tweet that proposed milk should be heated up when used for cereal.

Despite some backlash, his German former teammate added his support to the warm milk gang when he replied to his tweet with: ‘Prematch meal of champions. Plain cornflakes coco pops and hot milk’.

READ MORE: Jurgen Klopp one of four nominees for the Premier League’s manager of the month after unbeaten January

There was no way he was going to leave his mate hanging and in less than a minute Carra replied with ‘👍😂😂’.

It might be a case of don’t knock it until you try it but let’s just say the corn flake, coco pop and hot milk combo isn’t the biggest household name but they’ve both won a Champions League medal and many others haven’t.

Before your next kickabout give it a try and see if it is a ‘meal of champions’ and if it makes you any better at footy!

You can view the tweets between Carragher and Hamann via Twitter:

👍😂😂 — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) January 27, 2022

Fouls, indirect free-kicks and match-fixing: Liverpool vs. Inter Milan 1965