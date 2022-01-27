Jurgen Klopp one of four nominees for the Premier League’s manager of the month after unbeaten January

Jurgen Klopp has been recognised for his work that helped Liverpool enjoy an unbeaten January Premier League run.

Our boss has been nominated alongside Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola, Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Bruno Lage and Norwich City’s Dean Smith and the quartet have all had a successful month at their respective club’s.

The start of the month was graced with a brilliant game for the neutrals as we drew 2-2 with Chelsea and ended with back-to-back victories over Brentford and Crystal Palace.

That is just our league results and doesn’t take into account the victory over Shrewsbury Town and both legs of our successful Carabao Cup semi-final against Arsenal.

Six games, four victories, three competitions and a place in a Wembley cup final booked for the Reds, overall not a bad month for us supporters.

To make sure the German picks up the award, you need to vote and you can do so via the league’s website here.

