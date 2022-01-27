Kostas Tsimikas awarded Greek Footballer of the Year for 2021 after successful year for club and country

Kostas Tsimikas has been awarded the title of Greek Footballer of the Year for 2021 by Gazetta and Nivea Men.

The Greek Scouser has been praised by his natives for taking the move to Liverpool, not just to make up the numbers but with a real view to breaking into Jurgen Klopp’s first-team.

Being behind Andy Robertson was never going to be an easy task but it certainly hasn’t been shirked by the 25-year-old who has been highly competitive and proven to be an able deputy.

It’s great to see the local reporting also referring to him as ‘the Greek Scouser’ and it shows just how well he has settled into life on Merseyside, since his arrival in 2020.

For so many to consider the Scottish captain as the best left-back in the world, it shows the quality of job that the former Olympiacos defender is doing for some supporters to even be calling for him to make the starting line-up.

It’s the second successive year he’s won the award and let’s hope there’s plenty more silverware coming his way in the future.

