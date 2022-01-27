Liverpool are one of five teams interested in a summer move for Youri Tielemans as his contract winds down

Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans has been touted for a move to Anfield as he enters the final 18 months of his deal with Brendan Rodgers’ side.

As reported by Fichajes (via Leicestershire Live), Liverpool have been linked alongside Manchester City, Real Madrid, Barcelona and surprise favourites Arsenal to capture the signature of the Belgian.

There’s no doubting the talent of the 24-year-old who scored the winner in last season’s FA Cup Final and he would certainly add a large amount of quality to our midfield.

The issue of having so many potential suitors is that it will likely drive the price up but given the short amount of time on his current deal, it shouldn’t be too astronomical.

Transfer rivals that are also competing for the big prizes in England and Europe also won’t help but let’s hope it doesn’t come down to purely finances for the former Monaco man.

It’s not going to be something that will be revealed until the summer but it’s good that our hat is in the ring, it might not be one to hold your breath for though.

