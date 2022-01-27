Liverpool face competition from three Premier League rivals and other European giants for 15-year-old Brazilian starlet

Liverpool have been linked with a 15-year-old Brazilian prodigy but look set to face competition from three Premier League rivals, if they are to move for the youngster.

As reported by Sky Sports, Palmeiras’ Endrick Felipe is on the radar of several clubs which includes ourselves, Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United.

It’s not just the best teams in England after the striker, he has also been linked to Barcelona, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain which means two things, he must be quite good and it’s going to be a tough battle to get his signature.

Playing in Copinha in Sao Paulo, one of the most prestigious tournaments for players Under 20, the forward scored five times in 90 minutes across three mini games and against players five years older than him.

It’s put him on the radar of many clubs who will be monitoring his progress until he reaches the age of 16 when he can sign a pre-contract agreement to join any of the European clubs, unable to actually move until he is 18.

It’s believed that the team’s coached by Pep Guardiola and Thomas Tuchel have the best chance of securing a signing of over £30 million but there is still plenty of time for the other clubs to lure the teenager to their club.

When facing competition from the names listed above, it does seem rather unlikely that we can get the starlet to Anfield but there’s time on our hand and we all know how convincing Jurgen Klopp can be.

