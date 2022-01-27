Liverpool ‘plotting’ to snatch ex-Man City midfielder from Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa, says Ekrem Konur

Liverpool are reportedly ‘plotting a swoop’ for Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz.

This comes in a tweet from Fichajes journalist, Ekrem Konur, the Reds known to be interested in bolstering the midfield when the right opportunity comes about.

The Merseysiders failed to add to the middle of the park last summer due to financial difficulties, with Ibrahima Konate the club’s sole senior signing in the window in question.

The defensive midfielder would theoretically fit within our recruitment team’s ideal age profile, though we’d question whether the club would be prepared to bring in another holding option following Tyler Morton’s rise through the ranks.

Realistically, we need a signing capable of rotating with Fabinho when necessary who wouldn’t feel restricted by the minutes on offer, which may certainly be the case if the Brazilian were to compete with our No.3 for a first-team spot.

Whilst Curtis Jones has excelled of late in a role bearing similarities in traits to Thiago Alcantara and ex-Red Gini Wijnaldum, we’re arguably in clear need of a midfielder capable of soaking up pressure and retaining the ball to help control games in the middle of the park.

