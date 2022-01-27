Liverpool receive approaches from two different clubs for Takumi Minamino as his squad importance is made clear

Takumi Minamino has six goals in his 18 appearances this season and Liverpool have made a clear indication of their stance on the attacker.

According to BBC Sport, we have been approached with offers by Leeds United and Monaco for the Japanese international.

Since purchasing the 27-year-old from RB Salzburg in this transfer window two years ago, he hasn’t held down a consistent place in the team and any offers near the investment of the £7 million we put into him, may have been seen as interesting.

With no confirmation of prices from the approaches, it’s hard to know how hard they were to reject but a loan deal may have been listened to – as it was with Southampton last season.

It seems that however long his Anfield career will be, it won’t be one that is full of first-team starts but if he keeps up with moments like the late Leicester City goal our No.18 will have an important role in Jurgen Klopp’s team.

If the club and player are happy with his role in the team, then it’s hard to see a loser for this decision to keep him on Merseyside.

