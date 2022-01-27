Liverpool school curriculums set to contain the Hillsborough Disaster and following events

Liverpool’s schools are reportedly set to have the Hillsborough Disaster added to their curriculum.

This update comes courtesy of @CapitalLivNews in a tweet, with this addition to the programme designed to ensure that future generations are made aware of the event and the ongoing fight for justice.

BREAKING: The Hillsborough Disaster will be added to the curriculum in schools across Liverpool to make sure future generations know exactly what happened on the day of the disaster and in the 33 years that followed #YNWA #JFT97 pic.twitter.com/95F3ROcbZr — CapitalLivNews (@CapitalLivNews) January 26, 2022

Following the ruling that 97 fans were unlawfully killed, the loved ones of the supporters in question have yet to succeed in the legal system, with there yet to be a party held accountable.

READ MORE: Liverpool ‘plotting’ to snatch Ex-Man City midfielder from Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa, says Ekrem Konur

It’s a step in the right direction that will undoubtedly help ensure that the fight for justice is carried by the next generation.

As far as we’re concerned, however, it’s a part of recent history that should be at least a factor of education around the United Kingdom to help build empathy.

This is particularly given the fact that disgraceful chanting prior to, during and after games with Liverpool continue to demonstrate a warped perception of the city and people held by some beyond the borders of Merseyside.

#Ep30 of The Red Nets Podcast: One Liverpool starlet could mirror Elliott, rivals fans being ridiculous… and more!