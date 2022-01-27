On this day 2006: Robbie Fowler returns to his worshippers as God came back to Anfield

Robbie Fowler, had all things gone the right way in his career, would never have left Liverpool but on this day 16 years ago he was given the chance to come home.

Our Premier League top scorer and the 6th highest goal scorer in Liverpool’s history had won five trophies at Anfield before his departure but judged his return as “by far the best thing that I ever done”.

Such was his love for the club, he was happy to take a role off the bench and help Rafa Benitez and the team in any way he could.

In was only to be a two-season stay but our then No.11 managed 39 appearances and 12 goals after he signed from Manchester City at the age of 30.

He was part of a squad that reached the 2007 Champions League Final in Athens but he never made the squad for the game that was ultimately lost to AC MIlan.

Despite few opportunities to shine, the Toxteth Terror’s return was a master stroke as he was one of the fans – he understood the club and what the people wanted to see.

To have legends such as Steven Gerrard, Jamie Carragher and ‘God’ gave the team a real sense of Scouse pride and combined the continental flair with local passion and determination.

It may have been brief but it was a triumphant and memorable return for a man that will be forever loved by his faithful supporters.

