(Photos) Annie Road End progress snaps show Liverpool development leap as elevator shafts erected

Liverpool’s development of the Anfield Road End stand appears to be enjoying some significant progress, with pictures acquired by @taggysbar detailing the installation of the elevator shafts.

It would seem that things are moving along quite smoothly in the development, with the club hoping to have a new and improved stand up and running for the 2023/24 season.

It’s a boost that will upgrade Anfield’s capacity to a whopping 60,000 – an increase that is sure to only improve the ground’s world-famous atmosphere.

You can catch the photos below, courtesy of @Watch_LFC & originating from @taggysbar:

