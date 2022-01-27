PSV insider, Rik Elfrink, confirms Liverpool interest in 10-goal ace but Reds will face competition from two PL rivals

Liverpool could face competition from the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City from the Premier League, amongst other elite outfits, should the Reds look to act upon their reported interest in Cody Gakpo.

This comes from Eindhovens Dagblad journalist and PSV insider, Rik Elfrink, with it being claimed on Twitter that any interested party would need to fork out in excess of €29.9m to have a conversation about the player’s future.

With a record of 21 goal contributions in 28 games (working out at roughly 0.91 goals or assists per game based on his current minutes played), one can certainly understand why some of Europe’s heavyweights are browsing at the shop window.

At the age of 22, the forward would certainly fit the ideal age profile favoured by Michael Edwards and Co.

Add versatility on top, with Gakpo capable of filing out across the forward line, and the Dutchman looks a more than appealing option for us to consider come the summer window.

Of course, whether our interest turns into a concrete bid by that point will be largely dependent on how highly PSV value him beyond €29.9m.

