Pundit suggests Liverpool could be handed late advantage in title race against Manchester City

Paul Robinson has suggested the Champions League could provide enough of a distraction for Manchester City to allow Liverpool to properly challenge for the title.

The Cityzens have yet to win club football’s biggest trophy, despite reaching the final last term with fellow Premier League outfit Chelsea.

“The holy grail for Pep Guardiola is the Champions League. He has won numerous Premier Leagues. At the end of the day, he was brought in to win the Champions League,“ the former England No.1 told Football Insider.

“It will be interesting to see if their form is effected by the Champions League knockout stages. Will they take their eye off the Premier League?

“Guardiola may rotate his team for the Premier League games. I’m sure the Champions League will be their priority.

“Liverpool are the only team that can challenge them.”

The Reds also remain in the competition and only nine points away from the Manchester-based outfit (with a game in hand) in the English top-flight table.

Prior to a 1-1 slip-up against Southampton, the prevailing belief amongst commentators was that our rivals would walk the title race, with Liverpool resigned to fighting for the Champions League and domestic cup competitions.

With practically only six points separating us from Guardiola’s men, however, should we manage to win our game in hand, there’s a very real possibility that we could take City all the way to the end of the season.

That’s not to say we’ll need only to waltz our way through the rest of the campaign, of course, with Jurgen Klopp sure to remind his men of the importance of staying on top of their game and not slipping up ourselves.

