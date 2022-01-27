Rhys Williams linked with two new Championship clubs as second-half of the season loan looms

Rhys Williams was recently recalled from his loan at Swansea City and Liverpool want to send him back on loan but are wary of which club to send him to.

Following a bad experience with the Welsh club, Jurgen Klopp will be sure to carefully select which team the 20-year-old is sent to as news emerges we have been approached by two new Championship clubs for the Preston-born defender’s services.

As reported by Sky Sports: ‘Liverpool centre-back Rhys Williams, who last week was recalled from a loan spell at Swansea due to a lack of game time, is wanted on loan by Sheffield United but fellow Sky Bet Championship side Reading are also believed to be interested.

‘Liverpool are looking for certain assurances over playing time after the 20-year-old’s Swans experience, however, his immediate future is linked to Nat Phillips.

‘Williams was initially recalled on the assumption the more senior centre-back would be leaving, so if that does happen the club will assess whether the youngster will be allowed to go back out on loan’.

Nat Phillips has been long linked with a January move away from Anfield but it doesn’t seem too close at the moment, with less than a week of the window remaining.

Fingers crossed that the right decision is made for both of them as we want to see the pair have the best career possible but can’t leave ourselves in a situation like last season where we are too short in one position.

Given the lack of game time for Joe Gomez this season, it seems like the best option for everyone below him in the pecking order would be a transfer out of the club – short or long term.

