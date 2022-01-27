(Video) Carragher names £55m Man City as star he’d sign for Liverpool if he could pick anyone for a transfer

Jamie Carragher has named Kevin De Bruyne as the one player he’d sign for Liverpool if given free rein to pick and choose any star he wanted.

The playmaker, signed for £55m from Wolfsburg, is rightly considered one of the leading talents in world football – a fact that stings a little considering he was a boyhood fan of the Reds.

That’s certainly not to disrespect the options we currently have available in Merseyside with the creative impetus of Thiago Alcantara no laughing matter.

Nonetheless, one can’t help wonder about how dominant Liverpool’s midfield would be if we’d beaten Manchester City to the punch for the Belgian’s signature.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

The ONE player @Carra23 would sign for Liverpool if he had the pick of any player from any club 💭 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 27, 2022