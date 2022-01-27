(Video) Mo Salah names the one trophy that would be ‘the closest one to my heart’

The lack of appreciation for Mo Salah at times beyond the borders of Merseyside has been attributed by some to his lack of major international honours, despite having secured both the Premier League and Champions League in Liverpool colours.

Speaking about the AFCON, the former Roma hitman admitted that winning the tournament would represent the one trophy that would be ‘the closest one to my heart’.

Having secured the Pharaoh’s passage through to the quarter-finals of the competition with his winning penalty against Ivory Coast, the No.11 has a genuine chance of securing silverware with Carlos Queiroz’s men during the winter break.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

Mohamed Salah has said that if he wins AFCON with Egypt, it will be the trophy that is closest to his heart ahead of their round of 16 game against Ivory Coast. pic.twitter.com/MuYfgHMWcJ — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 26, 2022