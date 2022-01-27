(Video) Salah’s superb hat-trick sealing goal at Old Trafford immortalised in cartoon form

Posted by
Mo Salah’s hat-trick sealing effort against Manchester United in the English top-flight has been immortalised in cartoon form by @Toddum_.

The Egyptian registered his third and Liverpool’s fifth goal at Old Trafford with a cool dink over David de Gea following Jordan Henderson’s well-taken, arcing through ball.

The No.11 has been in superb form for Jurgen Klopp’s men this term, registering 32 goal contributions in 26 games (across all competitions).

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @Toddum_:

