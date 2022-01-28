‘Absolutely ready’ – Why Liverpool are getting a superb deal in Luis Diaz explained by European football journalist

With stories swirling online around Luis Diaz’s reportedly imminent signing for Liverpool Football Club, fans are undeniably keen to find out what makes the side’s latest potential addition such a coup.

As noted by European football journalist, Andy Brassell, the Reds are acquiring a player well-equipped to meet the demands of Jurgen Klopp’s high-octane style of football.

Diaz is absolutely ready for this. And FCP ready to sell, as they’ve been gradually integrating Pepê (ex-Grêmio, not Pepe!) to take his place, although a clear drop off for now. If #LFC deal is completed though they picked a good weekend to go 6 points clear at the top… — Andy Brassell (@andybrassell) January 28, 2022

Add on the quoted price of roughly £37.5m (differing between various sources) – just under the figure the Merseysiders shelled out to purchase Diogo Jota from Wolves, and the Anfield-based outfit has already secured two out of three spots in the forward line for the foreseeable future.

When it comes to attributes prized by our German head coach, one aspect that certainly stands out is the forward’s penchant for travelling with the ball out wide before cutting inside effectively to provide a goal threat.

Whilst questions arise around the future of Sadio Mane – given the two share a preference for the left-hand side of the front-three – we at the EOTK are inclined to argue that Diaz’s arrival would be of benefit to the Senegalese international and his future at the club.

As we’ve already seen with Jota’s arrival, such a new signing has the potential to reenergise the 29-year-old and push him to new heights, in addition to handing us a rotational option who can grow with the side.

