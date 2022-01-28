Arsenal fan rages over Liverpool’s bargain business as Reds close in on Luis Diaz deal

It seems that not everyone is particularly chuffed at Liverpool’s potential business with Porto for the signing of Luis Diaz with football fans in London expressing their discontent on Twitter.

Interestingly, it’s not just Tottenham supporters furious with the Reds’ latest January move, with one Arsenal fan (@Den_AFC), enraged by the proposed valuation of the deal on the social media platform.

Jota & Diaz for 80 million Euros, we spent 72 million pounds on Pepe. Stop this fucking world I tell you. — Den (@Den_AFC) January 28, 2022

Talks would appear to be progressing steadily, with a medical having already been reportedly booked to take place in Argentina, according to Goal journalist, Neil Jones.

The idea of Liverpool having spent less than £80m on both Diogo Jota and Diaz is rather remarkable, particularly considering how well the former has adjusted to life in Merseyside, not to mention the Colombian’s impressive talent ceiling.

Whilst the club has been inundated with calls from the fanbase to invest, it’s a clear reminder that the recruitment team’s insistence on acting at the right time for the right player is more than justified.

Given the Porto star’s consistent contributions at both a club and international level, it seems we can rest assured that Jurgen Klopp will be handed another quality attacker to mould into a potential global superstar.

