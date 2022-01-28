Boring James Milner account chirps in amidst the Luis Diaz links to Liverpool

Luis Diaz looks to be very close to an arrival on Merseyside and now even the Boring James Milner Twitter account has joined in the transfer chatter.

The famous parody account of our vice captain was around long before he came onto social media himself and had a wide audience for many years.

The subsequent arrival of our No.7 onto Twitter and Instagram has caused a decreased amount of following for the parody account but they’ve come back out in force for this latest rumour.

READ MORE: ‘I want to be a footballer, not a ball boy’ – Oakley Cannonier on his passion to become a player in his own right

Their newest tweet read: ‘Jürgen asked me Do you think Luís Diaz will choose us over Tottenham? I said Jürgen, it’s Tottenham. He said Yes, fair point James’.

It’s always a good bit of harmless fun and this occasion is no different, unless you’re a Tottenham Hostspur fan of course.

Let’s hope we can see the Colombian linking up with the 36-year-old for real, if these links are to be believed.

You can view the tweet via @BoringMilner:

Jürgen asked me Do you think Luís Diaz will choose us over Tottenham? I said Jürgen, it’s Tottenham. He said Yes, fair point James. — Boring James Milner (@BoringMilner) January 28, 2022

#Ep31 of The Red Nets Podcast: The poor handling of Mane, what the hell are NFTs?… and more!