Carragher makes 18-word birthday transfer plea to Liverpool as Reds race to get €45m deal over the line

With Liverpool having sent a medical team to Argentina to get a medical over the line for impending signing, Luis Diaz, the Reds’ attacking options going forward are looking far from poor for the remainder of the campaign.

Having caught a whiff of the reports (how could you miss them?), former centre-half, Jamie Carragher, responded to a tagged tweet from the club wishing him a happy birthday by pleading for his old side to get the deal done and dusted as a late present.

Luis Diaz would be a lovely birthday present if you can get it done before the days out 🤞🏻❤️ — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) January 28, 2022

With a medical booked for the weekend, it seems unlikely for it all to be signed, sealed and delivered by tonight.

That all being said, we’ve no doubt the Monday Night Football host won’t mind a belated birthday present if need be, especially given that the general consensus prior to news breaking around the transfer of the Colombian was that we were set to have another quiet window.

For the fee reported, of course, we can hardly argue with the rationality of moving early for a talent held in extremely high regard in Europe.

