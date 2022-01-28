Colombian journalist breaks Liverpool’s ‘great offer’ for Luis Diaz news at 1AM

Liverpool’s decision to supply Porto with a ‘great offer’ for Luis Diaz was broken in the early hours.

This comes courtesy of a tweet from Colombian reporter, Pipe Sierra, who has been following the Reds’ interest closely for several weeks.

🚨 EXCL. #Liverpool go for Luis Díaz with a great offer. #Tottenham made a second proposal, but it wouldn’t happen because the Colombian wants his agent to be there and not Jorge Mendes in the operation 🔥 Hot hours… pic.twitter.com/BQZ7wQaxHh — Pipe Sierra (@PSierraR) January 28, 2022

It had been understood that Jurgen Klopp’s men and Tottenham were the frontrunners for the 25-year-old’s signature, with initial reports of a release clause worth £67m unsurprisingly thought to be prohibitive.

With an initial fee said to be worth around £37.5m, one can more than understand why we’ve escalated our own interest in the wide man – particularly if it appeared that Spurs were prepared to act quickly in this space.

At the age of 25, having registered 22 goal contributions in 28 games (working out at roughly at a goal contribution rate of 0.87 per game), Diaz certainly catches the eye as one of Europe’s most promising forwards.

For the price touted too, we could hardly afford to nap on our interest and risk losing the winger to one of our Premier League rivals.

