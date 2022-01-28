Diaz to Liverpool all but confirmed as Reds book a medical in Argentina, says Neil Jones

Liverpool have reportedly gazumped Premier League rivals Tottenham in the race to sign Porto’s Luis Diaz, with club and player said to have already reached a verbal agreement.

According to Goal journalist, Neil Jones, on Twitter, talks have gone a step further, with the Reds having arranged for a medical to take place in Argentina at the weekend whilst the Colombian is on international duty.

Liverpool have pencilled in a medical for Luis Diaz in Argentina this weekend. A club delegation is en route. Colombia will travel to Argentina tonight after their game with Peru in Barranquilla. #LFC — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) January 28, 2022

As such, it would seem that a move for the 25-year-old is all but signed, sealed and delivered, with the Merseysiders demonstrating a rare show of intent in the January transfer window.

READ MORE: Luis Diaz has ‘verbal agreement’ to join Liverpool with €45m deal to be completed in ‘next few hours’, says Colombian journalist

The prospect of us being able to enjoy the attacking talents of Mo Salah, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane, Bobby Firmino and, potentially, Diaz, is a mouthwatering prospect.

This is particularly given the case that the Colombian has already amassed an impressive 16 goals and six assists in 28 games this season (across all competitions).

With us looking to compete on all fronts this term, it’s an exciting potential addition that could boost Jurgen Klopp’s men’s chances of attaining major silverware.

#Ep30 of The Red Nets Podcast: One Liverpool starlet could mirror Elliott, rivals fans being ridiculous… and more!