‘He’s been quite an important figure’ – Virgil van Dijk names the one player he would’ve loved to have played alongside

Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk has named the one player from the ‘past era’ that he would’ve liked to have played alongside at the centre of defence.

The Dutchman is largely recognised as one of the world’s best central defenders and is a huge part of the success Jurgen Klopp’s side have tasted in recent years.

“I would say Ronald Koeman. Yeah, more because obviously he’s been quite an important figure of my career so far, and he won the Euros with Holland in 1988, so I would say him,” van Dijk told Liverpool’s official YouTube channel (via HITC).

Although Koeman may be a former Everton boss, he was certainly an impressive player for PSV, Barcelona and Feyenoord to name a few, as well as an excellent ball-playing centre half for his nation.

READ MORE: (Video) – Jurgen Klopp’s reaction after Liverpool’s victory over Crystal Palace suggests the German boss knew about Luis Diaz transfer

Our No. 4 did captain the Netherlands whilst the 58-year-old was in charge, but for VVD to pick his former coach as his dream partner is a real compliment to Koeman.

There are a number of legendary central defensive figures that the former Southampton man could’ve opted for.

In the future, you’d expect there to be many defenders picking our centre half as their dream partner – for now, let’s hope he can continue performing superbly in the second half of the season as we continue to push for four trophies.