‘I am proud’ – Ex-Real Madrid star explains what Liverpool fans can expect from Luis Diaz

Current Porto defender Pepe has claimed that Liverpool target Luis Diaz is ‘the example of professionalism’ as the 25-year-old’s move to Anfield edges closer.

The Colombian international is set to have his medical for the club in Argentina this weekend ahead of the move to Jurgen Klopp’s side and former Real Madrid star Pepe heaped praise on the forward earlier this season.

“Luis Díaz is the example of the professionalism and passion we have in playing for FC Porto, we know of the importance of wearing this shirt, and I am proud to share the locker room with Luis Díaz and others,” the 38-year-old said (via the Mirror).

Meanwhile, Jackson Martinez, formerly of the Portuguese club, has also praised the ‘impressive’ Diaz in the past and predicted that Porto would struggle to retain the forward’s services.

“He is an impressive player, very hardworking, with great skills, has a goal, can assist and has impressive physical ability. He is in his prime and must take advantage of it.”

”If this continues, it will be difficult to stay at FC Porto. Someone will pay the clause easily”.

The imminent arrival of Diaz has led to suggestions that Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino will be allowed to leave the club this month.

The Porto No. 7 is often deployed on the left wing and will therefore offer some much-needed competition to Sadio Mane for a spot in the starting XI.

Liverpool supporters have claimed that the club have not had enough strength in depth in recent years and if we were to lose any of our star attacking players to injury, we would seriously miss their firepower.

We are still without Mo Salah and Mane as they continue to represent their national sides at AFCON – we’ve remained unbeaten and failed to win just one game in the pair’s absence.

The addition of a new face into the squad will be welcomed by Liverpool supporters and will go some way to calming concerns that Klopp’s squad is rather thin.

If the Colombian was to arrive on Merseyside this month he’ll be able to help us challenge for four different trophies – beginning with the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea on February 27.