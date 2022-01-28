‘I think we probably will see him move on’ – James Pearce claims Liverpool are ‘open to offers’ for youngster

James Pearce has claimed that he wouldn’t be ‘massively surprised’ if Liverpool were to allow Neco Williams to leave the club.

The Welsh international has featured eight times for Jurgen Klopp’s side this season but with the Qatar World Cup fast approaching at the end of the year, the 20-year-old is seeking regular first-team action, something he may not get at Liverpool.

“Neco Williams, I wouldn’t be massively surprised if there was some interest in him before next week’s January deadline,” the popular journalist told The Red Agenda Podcast (via HITC).

“Liverpool were open to selling him in the summer, there was talk of a £10m asking price, and there’s an understanding at Liverpool about Neco’s position – there’s a World Cup at the end of the year and he needs to be playing regular football.

“He’s good enough to be doing that, but at Liverpool he has the misfortune of being behind Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Another right-back that has featured for the Reds this term is young Northern Irishman Conor Bradley – the 18-year-old has made five appearances this season and Pearce believes he may now be above Williams in the pecking order.

“Liverpool look at it and see Conor Bradley and the way he’s performed – he’s younger than Neco as well, and he’s more happy to bide his time and learn his trade.

“I think that’s why Liverpool are open to offers, and I was told potentially a loan for the rest of this season with an option or an obligation for the summer for Neco Williams.

“I think we probably will see him move on, if not this month then in the summer.”

It was always going to be hard for the Welshman to cement a regular spot in our XI, especially when he has the league’s top assister in Trent Alexander-Arnold to compete with.

He will have learned a few things from our No. 66 down the years, though, and he’s showed glimpses of his ability during his time at the club.

He’s definitely talented enough to go and feature regularly for a Premier League side further down the table – it’ll be interesting to see whether someone makes a move for the No. 76 in the next few days or if his departure comes in the summer.