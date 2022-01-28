(Image) Liverpool fan spots hilarious change to Diaz’s Wikipedia page as Porto star nears £37.5m Anfield switch

Liverpool supporters have been on the ball today when it comes to spotting online developments around Luis Diaz’s potential arrival at the club.

One fan (@Garyfletcher4) on Twitter noticed that the Colombian’s Wikipedia change has already been changed, pre-empting a switch to Merseyside.

The deal in question will reportedly set the Reds back to the tune of £37.5m, according to various reliable reports, with a medical having already been booked in Argentina whilst the 25-year-old is on international duty with La Tricolor.

You can catch the image below, courtesy of @Garyfletcher4: