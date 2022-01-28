Inter Milan handed huge blow for Liverpool UCL tie as key man banned for both legs – Gazzetta dello Sport

Liverpool are set to face Inter Milan in the Round of 16 knockout stages in the Champions League and may have already been handed a potential boost by UEFA ahead of their visit to the San Siro in mid-February.

This comes courtesy of Gazzetta dello Sport, with UEFA’s ethics and disciplinary committee having reportedly decided to ban Nicolo Barella from participating in both legs of the round following a red card shown to the Italian during his side’s 2-0 defeat at the Bernabeu.

The 24-year-old had been punished by the on-pitch official for lashing out at Eder Militao after being bundled into the advertising boards.

Whilst there’s absolutely no question that UEFA’s alleged decision would weaken Simone Inzaghi’s men, we certainly have no wish to see the Serie A outfit deprived of one of their best stars for both legs.

Having already apologised for the incident, we would have expected at least some leniency to be shown to Barella.

Whatever UEFA’s official decision is, we’re thoroughly looking forward to another chance to visit the San Siro and face the current league leaders.

