Julian Ward praised for his role in the Luis Diaz negotiations as he begins taking Michael Edwards’ job

Julian Ward has been praised by many Liverpool fans for his job in reportedly arranging the deal for Luis Diaz to come to Anfield.

It had been believed by some of our supporters that Michael Edwards had secured one last big deal before his summer departure from Merseyside.

However, Paul Joyce has confirmed that it was the new Sporting Director that will be taking the credit for getting this deal over the line if it does successfully happen as expected.

In reaction to the arrival of a potential new transfer guru, several fans shared their thanks online:

Credit to Julian Ward who led the Díaz negotiations and got a deal in place for less than Porto had been offered previously – despite Porto only owning 80% of Díaz's rights. Those types of ownership situations tend to costs more, but Ward got him for less than previous offers. — Maxi (@MaaxiAngelo) January 28, 2022

Liverpool’s assistant sporting director Julian Ward who will take over as Liverpool sporting director when Michael Edwards leaves, led the club’s negotiations for Luis Diaz. Things you love to see. — – (@AnfieldRd96) January 28, 2022

Julian Ward has apparently led the negotiations with Luis Diaz with Edwards alongside him.

Go ed Julian! 🤘🏻👍🏻 — Jay Pearson (@JimmyCully) January 28, 2022

Many were worried that the departure of Edwards would see a decline in quality for our transfer negotiations but this deal suggests that there are plenty of good times ahead under the new man.

It’s fair to assume that Ward would have had help from the man whose job he is taking but credit where it’s due on this one.

It looks like the future is in safe hands, as long as we get this one over the line as planned.

