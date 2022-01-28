‘Liverpool are trying to sign Luis Diaz’ before winter window closes confirms reliable Reds journalist Neil Jones

Liverpool are reportedly in the process of trying to sign Luis Diaz before the transfer window draws to a close, according to a tweet from Goal journalist, Neil Jones.

The Reds have been heavily linked with the Colombian who has registered 16 goals in 26 games (across all competitions) this term thus far.

Liverpool are trying to sign Luis Diaz from Porto ahead of transfer deadline. Nothing agreed yet but they're in. Strong interest in both Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino, who may be moved on should suitable offers arrive.#LFC — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) January 28, 2022

A reported release clause worth roughly £67m was thought to represent a significant stumbling block for Jurgen Klopp’s outfit, however, should the Merseysiders be able to offload either or both of Divock Origi and Taki Minamino, it would put a notable dent in the price.

It’s a surprise potential move from the club given its propensity to avoid January transfers at all costs unless, like last term, in a position of desperate need, or, to cite the example of Virgil van Dijk, having identified the perfect man in the market at the right time.

At 25 years of age (only since 13th January), Diaz would represent an ideal piece of business as far as our recruitment team’s ideal age profile is concerned, whilst also providing some much-needed competition down the left-flank for Sadio Mane.

