Liverpool beat two PL rivals to Diaz transfer as journalists suggest reason behind Reds’ escalated interest

David Maddock is one of several prominent correspondents to have broken news of Liverpool’s escalated interest in Primeira Liga star, Luis Diaz.

The Reds’ sudden movement on this front as early as the winter window would appear to have been inspired by Tottenham’s interest in the Colombian (as confirmed by the former, Paul Gorst and Paul Joyce), with the club having beaten both Spurs and arch rivals Manchester United to the 25-year-old.

Liverpool closing in on spectacular transfer window coup for Luis Diaz. Understood deal v.close with fee of £37.5m with £12.5m in add ons. Reds beat Manchester United and Spurs to signing of Porto winger – seen as perfect fit for Liverpool front line.#LFC #TransferWindow — David Maddock (@MaddockMirror) January 28, 2022

Liverpool are looking to hijack Spurs move for Porto’s Luis Diaz. Initial fee thought to be around £37m. — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) January 28, 2022

Liverpool are looking to finalise a £37.5 million deal to sign Luis Diaz after hijacking Tottenham Hotspur’s interest in the Porto winger. — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) January 28, 2022

It would appear that prior reports coming out of Portugal claiming that Porto would hold out for an €80m release clause were wide of the mark, with the Merseysiders looking to agree a far more affordable deal.

This will undoubtedly raise questions around the future of Sadio Mane, who operates in the winger’s favoured position, given that the Senegalese’s contract remains set to expire in 2023.

The expectation remains, however, that the 29-year-old will be next in line for discussions with the club – presumably once Mo Salah’s contract extension is agreed (if we managed to overcome the current impasse).

Nonetheless, the potential Diaz transfer represents a significant step forward for us, with the recruitment team addressing a clear need earlier than expected.

