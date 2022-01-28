Liverpool fans react to Luis Diaz rumours and discuss what his arrival will mean for Mo Salah’s future

Liverpool fans have expressed their excitement at the prospect of Luis Diaz joining the club and have also discussed what the arrival of the Colombian will mean for Mo Salah’s Anfield future.

Recent reports suggest that the Porto star’s medical has been booked in Argentina in order for his transfer to Merseyside to be completed during this month’s window.

Meanwhile, Mo Salah is still yet to agree on a new deal at the club leading to a lot of uncertainty amongst supporters.

The Egyptian has insisted he wants to stay at Liverpool but contract talks have been ongoing for some time now and with the arrival of a new attacker appearing imminent, some fans are questioning whether the signing acts as some sort of replacement for our No. 11.

Considering Diaz is often deployed on the left wing, whilst Mo operates usually from the right, that is an instant difference that suggests the signing is purely to improve the depth of Jurgen Klopp’s squad rather than acting as a replacement.

Fans that have taken to Twitter are keen to highlight that it may be Sadio Mane’s spot in the team that may come under threat if the 25-year-old is to arrive at Anfield.

Our No. 10, who is still representing his national side at the Africa Cup of Nations, as is Salah, has struggled for form this season and many are claiming that the former Southampton man has become too comfortable at the club due to a lack of serious competition in his position.

Diaz will provide that much-needed competition – we’ve seen improvements in Andy Robertson’s performances as a result of having Kostas Tsimikas pushing for a starting spot as well as recent world-class performances from Alisson Becker due to Caoimhin Kelleher’s quality showings in his absence.

Thinks appear to be moving quite rapidly on the transfer front today so it’ll be interesting to see whether any official confirmation comes from the club soon.

You can catch some of the fan’s reactions below via Twitter.

Plus he plays on the left. This signing is because of manes poor form the last 18 months. We need the competition. — Peter Murphy (@PeterMu22774482) January 28, 2022

Diaz plays on the left. Salah staying — World Football Scout (@AussieSoccer) January 28, 2022

I'd worry more for Mane who's struggled this season. But this is exactly what Mo asked for and if that gets his signature then even better — Robbie-10-76 (@Robbie1176) January 28, 2022

If this actually goes through, we might be seeing the continuation of the rebuild that Klopp is doing. First was Jota and now Diaz. We're seeing it done before our very eyes… — Daniel Taylor (@HelloDannyT) January 28, 2022