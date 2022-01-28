Liverpool set to ‘win the race’ for ‘brilliant’ 19-year-old talent – Report

Liverpool are reportedly set to ‘win the race’ for Fulham star Fabio Carvalho and will attempt to persuade the 19-year-old to make the move to Merseyside this month, that’s according to 90min (via HITC).

The attacking midfielder’s contract expires at the end of this season and he is yet to agree on fresh terms at Craven Cottage

The London club now face the difficult decision of allowing Carvalho to leave this month and potentially receiving a decent fee for his services, or keep him at the club until the end of the season whilst they continue their push for promotion back to the Premier League but then lose him for free (with a compensation fee) in the summer.

The Lisbon-born talent has netted seven times for Fulham this season and is a huge reason why they find themselves five points clear at the top of the Championship with a game in hand on second-placed Blackburn Rovers.

Marco Silva’s side have scored a whopping 22 goals in their last four games and a lot of creativity comes from the teenager who is often deployed in the No.10 position.

Former Liverpool man Michael Thomas has explained that the Portuguese youngster would ‘definitely’ be a ‘good signing’ and under the guidance of Jurgen Klopp, Anfield is an ‘amazing place for younger players’.

It’ll be interesting to see whether we do make a move a move for Carvalho, considering we appear to be very close to signing Colombian star Luis Diaz from Porto.