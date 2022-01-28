Luis Diaz could feature for Colombia tonight and here’s how to watch our potential new signing in action

Liverpool supporters will be desperate to watch our potential new signing in action and it’s possible tonight, for Colombia.

The Colombian winger is set to feature for his national side against Peru in a World Cup qualifier and it’s available to watch on UK television when it kicks-off at 9pm.

It can be watched on FreeSports which is available on ‘Freeview HD channel 64, Sky HD channel 422, Virgin HD 553, TalkTalk 64, BT Vision channel 64, Samsung TV Plus and also available on the FreeSports Player — www.freesportsplayer.tv‘.

It should be a great watch for our fans as we get a chance to see the 25-year-old in action as he is anticipated to start for the South American team tonight.

It will be an insight into what Jurgen Klopp can expect if he manages to secure the signature of the Porto winger in this transfer window.

