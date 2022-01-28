Luis Diaz has ‘verbal agreement’ to join Liverpool with €45m deal to be completed in ‘next few hours’, says Colombian journalist

Luis Diaz’s potential move to Liverpool could be occurring imminently, with it being reported that the 25-year-old has a verbal agreement with the club.

This comes from Colombian reporter, Pipe Sierra, who shared the update on Twitter, adding that a deal could be arranged ‘in the next few hours’.

🚨 Luis Díaz (25) has a verbal agreement to become a new #Liverpool player; the ‘Reds’ have a long-term contract ready for him that he hopes to sign in the next few hours 👀 The Colombian will arrive from #Porto for 45M€ +15 in bonuses. #Junior will receive 9M€ pic.twitter.com/dKaLooVaks — Pipe Sierra (@PSierraR) January 28, 2022

With the backing of prominent journalists attached to the Merseyside-based outfit, it’s safe to assume that fans could see the wide man in the famous red shirt long before the day is out.

It’s a potentially superb piece of business for us in the sense that we’re addressing a clear need in the squad as early as the winter window.

With James Milner potentially set to depart at the end of the campaign, however, we can hardly afford to stop there, and a midfield addition will be critical to ensure that we compensate for the loss of two experienced heads in the dressing room in a row across two summer windows.

For now, of course, the signing of Diaz could represent a huge boon for us in the title race, putting pressure on our incumbent front-three in what could prove to be a close battle between ourselves and Manchester City.

