Luis Diaz signing makes perfect sense – particularly after UEFA’s knockout stages rule change

Having played Champions League football with Porto this season (and failing to make the knockout stages), some fans have expressed concern online about potential signing Luis Diaz’s availability for the next stage with Liverpool.

As things stand, following rule changes made by UEFA for the competition all the way back in the 2018/19 campaign, it’s now entirely irrelevant whether a new signing has played for another outfit that was, or still is, involved in the tournament.

In short, it means that, should the Colombian safely pass his medical and complete a move to Anfield, Jurgen Klopp will be able to rely on the 25-year-old as a potential selection option for domestic fixtures and beyond.

With us set to welcome both Sadio Mane and Mo Salah back (in addition to sidelined star Thiago Alcantara and the returned Harvey Elliott) after the winter break, things are, dare we say it, looking up for Liverpool for the remainder of the second-half of the season.

Should the Porto star hit the ground running in English football too, it can only mean good things for our hopes of competing effectively on all fronts and securing major silverware by the summer.

