Luis Diaz’s £37.5m move to Liverpool could ‘take place sooner’ if one condition is met claims journalist who broke transfer news

Luis Diaz’s proposed switch to Liverpool could be set to be expedited should he receive a yellow card in Colombia’s upcoming World Cup qualifying tie with Peru.

This comes from the journalist who initially broke the news of the Reds stepping up their interest for the 25-year-old on Twitter, Pipe Sierra.

🔴 Luis Diaz is warned, if he receives a yellow card today against Peru, his trip to Liverpool will take place sooner. If not, he’ll probably do the medicals in Argentina pic.twitter.com/Bv9yWnoS7U — Pipe Sierra (@PSierraR) January 28, 2022

As one of Reinaldo Rueda’s men’s most influential players, it’s a blow they can ill afford given their current placement in fifth in the table, albeit with a game in hand to play.

It would settle a lot of nerves on our end to see the deal signed, sealed and delivered well before the end of the winter break, though we’re certainly confident in our ability to get a medical over the line in Argentina if necessary.

Having taken a closer look at his goalscoring exploits for club and country, it looks a signing that could genuinely put pressure on the front-three, which could be exactly what Sadio Mane needs to help convince the club’s hierarchy in his bid for a fresh contract.

At the age of 25 too (and newly turned at that), we’ll hopefully be getting plenty of years out of the Porto winger at Anfield.

