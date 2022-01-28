Luis Diaz’s career squad numbers and a look at what number he could take at Liverpool

Luis Diaz’s arrival at Liverpool looks set to be close and soon many supporters will be scrambling to get the new man on the back of their shirts.

The question that remains, assuming that the Colombian completes his move to Anfield, is what squad number could he take to the field when he wears a red shirt for the first time?

Looking back on his shirt number history, he has had his name above several different digits and it’ll be interesting to see what’s available if he wants to repeat an old favourite.

His early days at Barranquilla FC saw him wear the numbers 8, 17 and 19, for Atletico Junior he wore 23 and 10, then at Porto he has had the No.7 shirt and for his national team he has adorned 14, 17 and 25.

The available numbers (under 30) within our squad are: 2, 16, 19, 23, 24, 25, 28 and 29.

It seems as though 19 and 23 would be the most likely numbers for the possible new player, the old number worn by Sadio Mane may be the favourite given his position on the pitch but the glory days wearing 23 for Atletico Junior could attract the 25-year-old too.

