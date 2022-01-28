Luis Diaz’s lengthy Liverpool contract revealed by Portuguese expert as potential signing set to earn six-figure deal

Luis Diaz will be handed a long-term Liverpool contract to keep him in Merseyside until the summer of 2027.

This comes from Sic Noticias reporter, Pedro Sepulveda, on Twitter, with the Colombian set to take home £2.9m a year post-taxes.

❗️#FCPorto ACEITOU. #LuisDiaz vai ser jogador do #Liverpool até 2027. Negócio de 45 milhões € + 15 milhões € em objetivos. @LuisFDiaz19 vai ter um salário anual de 3,5 milhões € limpos no @LFC . #Conceição insatisfeito com a concretização do negócio . 🐉 📸: @ElevenSports_PT pic.twitter.com/3w5a1Erry5 — Pedro Sepúlveda (@pedromsepulveda) January 28, 2022

Following a quick dive into Google and UK tax laws, it seems that the 25-year-old will be earning roughly a little over £100,000 per week pre-tax.

With Diogo Jota set to remain with us until the summer of 2025 – a contract we’d expect to see extended – it’s clear the club is actively looking after the future of the forward line.

Add on top a potential set of fresh terms for in-form wide man Mo Salah and our front-three will be looking like a frightening prospect both for our domestic and European rivals for the foreseeable future.

There’s the possibility, of course, of our recruitment team identifying a further new addition to the forward department, dependent on how we perceive the futures of the likes of Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino, though it would seem that we’re in particularly rude health up top.

