Luis Diaz’s penchant for head juggling repeatedly shared in three separate Instagram posts on his account

Luis Diaz’s off-field head juggling abilities have circulated online as his move to Liverpool appears to be very close.

The Colombian has several posts on his Instagram page that demonstrate his head abilities, going as far back as his Barranquilla FC days in 2016 when he was a teenager aspiring of reaching the heights it looks as though he is close to reaching.

The three separate posts differ from a training ground picture, an Adidas in-store demonstration of his abilities and a lock down showing of his favourite party trick.

READ MORE: (Video) Watch Luis Diaz’s brilliant goal against Steven Gerrard’s Rangers in Europa League tie

It’s no surprise that any professional player has this type of talent in their locker but when it’s viewed alongside the 25-year-old’s brilliant first touch for Atletico Junior and his amazing goals against Manchester City and Rangers it’s an exciting prospect for all our fans.

Let’s hope that we can see some similar skills in Kirkby when he signs on the dotted line.

You can see the three posts from Diaz’s Instagram page:

Fouls, indirect free-kicks and match-fixing: Liverpool vs. Inter Milan 1965