Porto could disrupt Liverpool’s transfer plans after reportedly setting sights on Reds target who could replace Luis Diaz

With Liverpool having reportedly agreed a deal to sign Porto’s highly regarded winger, Luis Diaz, pending a medical, the Primeira Liga outfit will be left with a gaping hole to fill in their starting-XI.

Some reports have suggested that Pepe will be the man to fill the 25-year-old’s boots at the Estadio de Dragao, though Fichajes journalist, Ekrem Konur, has claimed in a tweet that Sergio Conceicao’s men are ‘keeping a close eye’ on one of the major names linked with the Merseysiders – Fabio Carvalho.

Able to play in attacking midfield or on either flank of a front-three, the teenager has attracted interest from top clubs in the Premier League, including the Reds, and so it wouldn’t be entirely surprising for the youngster to have courted the attentions of Europe either.

READ MORE: Luis Diaz signing makes perfect sense – particularly after UEFA’s knockout stages rule change

Ultimately, of course, with all due respect to Porto, we’re a bigger name, and the pull of Jurgen Klopp should absolutely not be underestimated.

The club could technically offer the 19-year-old a better prospect of minutes, though our German head coach has hardly ever been the kind of manager to neglect young talent.

With us being able to potentially secure Carvalho on a free, should Fulham opt to hold onto their starlet over cashing in during the winter window, it’s the kind of signing that would fit the bill for us.

#Ep31 of The Red Nets Podcast: The poor handling of Mane, what the hell are NFTs?… and more!