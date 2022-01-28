‘Salary now discussed with agent’ – Romano weighs in on Diaz to Liverpool deal & shares Tottenham bid update

Luis Diaz to Liverpool rumours suddenly gathered pace this morning, with several prominent journalists associated with the Reds throwing their weight behind the links and confirming the arrival of a bid from the club’s recruitment team.

According to a tweet from Fabrizio Romano, talks between player and club are very much underway with regards to the Colombian’s potential salary at Anfield, with the Sky Sports journalist adding that Tottenham’s first bid for the 25-year-old was ‘turned down by FC Porto’.

Liverpool will submit an official bid in the coming hours for Luís Diaz – he’s top of LFC scouting list. €40m guaranteed plus easy bonuses around €20m plus €5m difficult bonuses. 🔴 #LFC Salary now discussed with agent. Tottenham opening bid was turned down by FC Porto. pic.twitter.com/lmqIOnKjMK — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 28, 2022

The Merseysiders are thought to have beaten both Spurs and Manchester United, according to reliable reports, with the deal to set the English top-flight back in the region of £37.5m.

Given our general preference to avoid any incomings as early as the winter window, it’s a clear sign of just how highly our recruitment team rates the Colombian wide man.

On 22 goal contributions in 28 games (across all competitions), the winger has a more than respectable record in the Portuguese top-flight.

It’s a potentially sound addition to the forward line, particularly should we manage to acquire Diaz for the lower initial fee of £33.2m reported by Romano.

