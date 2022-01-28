Some Liverpool fans ruthlessly mock Tottenham after hijacking Luis Diaz deal with hilarious Jude Bellingham call

Liverpool demonstrated their comparatively superior pulling power to Tottenham with their swoop for Luis Diaz in the January window, also reportedly beating out interest from Manchester United.

Spurs were thought to be prepared to move for the Primeira Liga winger, encouraging the Reds to escalate their own interest in the Colombian.

It’s a sudden turn of events that has simultaneously led many of the London-based outfit’s fanbase to express outrage online whilst their Merseyside counterparts have taken the opportunity to mock Antonio Conte’s men, urging the side to bid for Bellingham.

There’s many a supporter who would support the club going for the former Birmingham City prodigy in the summer window if the option became available.

At 18-years-old, the Englishman looks already more than ready for a switch to another European heavyweight, though a transfer will be particularly difficult in light of his long-term contract with Borussia Dortmund.

There’s no question that Bellingham would fit the bill as a Liverpool transfer, though we have to cast some doubt over such an eventuality coming to pass in the next summer window.

You can catch some of the comments below:

Hey spurs can u put a 70 million bid for Bellingham too 😂😂

If yes then Liverpool will sign him right now — NOVA (@Pac_NOV4) January 28, 2022

Hi @SpursOfficial can you now bid for Jude Bellingham so we can have him too? pic.twitter.com/Qp3STo7Vfw — Rebekka (@rebekkarnold) January 28, 2022

All we really need is for Spurs to put a 70 mil bid in for Bellingham and we'll have him before the window shuts too! #LFC #SPURS — Matt (@Hardy_88_Matt) January 28, 2022

Need Tottenham to put a bid in for Bellingham for now and we’re sorted — JS (@js_s27) January 28, 2022

