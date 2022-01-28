South American football expert profiles Luis Diaz as his Liverpool arrival looks to be looming

Luis Diaz’s name is in the mouth of plenty of people who may not know too much about him but a South American football expert has had his say.

Speaking at the beginning of January, Tim Vickery spoke with Sky Sports to predict the imminent arrival of the Porto winger due to his likeness to Sadio Mane.

Despite the lack of accuracy of the timing of this possible move, what the BBC correspondent had to say about the Colombian is certainly insightful.

The 56-year-old said: “In the Liverpool front three, he would be Sadio Mane … they’ve been linked with him for a number of transfer windows and obviously know all about him.

“Luis Diaz, a Colombian, he’s a right-footed winger, often plays cutting in from the left and he’s got plenty of goals in him, having a very good season for Porto”.

It may sound alarms for our Senegalese winger as it looks as though his place may be very soon under hot competition and if the compilations doing the rounds on social media are anything to go by, it’s going to be a big battle between the pair.

Let’s see what happens but the words from someone who has first-hand experience of watching him play is certainly a useful tool to paint a picture of what player we might get.

You can watch Vickery’s comments on Diaz via @footballdaily:

🗣 "In the Liverpool front three, he would be Sadio Mane. If Liverpool are interested this is going to happen in the next few days."@Tim_Vickery on the potential of Liverpool signing Luis Diaz from Porto in the January transfer window pic.twitter.com/JpcR8y4euk — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 6, 2022

