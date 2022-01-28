The finances behind Luis Diaz’s imminent Liverpool transfer explained by Fabrizio Romano

Liverpool are edging closer to a finalised deal with Porto for the signing of Colombian international, Luis Diaz, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Sky Sports journalist shared details of the arrangement between the Primeira Liga leaders and the Reds for the 25-year-old’s signature on Twitter, with the Anfield-based outfit set to fork out €25m in bonuses on top of a €40m fee.

FC Porto have received Liverpool official bid for Luís Diaz. €40m guaranteed fee plus €25m bonuses. Deal entering in final stages between clubs. 🔴🇨🇴 #LFC Diaz is currently in South America with Colombia – Liverpool want to be plan and be prepared for potential medical there. pic.twitter.com/PV9v76xWLE — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 28, 2022

With a medical having already been booked to take place in Argentina, whilst the winger continues to participate in Los Cafeteros World Cup qualifiers, it looks a deal on the verge of completion.

For less than £40m, in the middle of the season whilst Porto are fighting a title challenge, it’s an incredible deal – particularly in light of the fact the player has two and a half years remaining on his current terms.

With us able to register new signings for the knockout stages of the Champions League – provided that we register squad changes by 2nd February, according to UEFA – it’s a boost to our available forward options and our potential chances of competing effectively on all fronts for the remainder of the campaign.

