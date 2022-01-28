Three Liverpool journalists confirm rough price-tag attached to Luis Diaz deal at 7AM

Three prominent Liverpool journalists – including Goal’s Neil Jones, The Times’ Paul Joyce and the Echo’s Paul Gorst – have confirmed the club is attempting to sign Luis Diaz before the winter winter draws to a close next Monday.

The trio have confirmed that the club is looking to finalise a deal worth roughly £37.5m for the Colombian’s services.

Fee for Luis Diaz to Liverpool would be €45m, plus €15m in add-ons. Reds were initially keen on summer deal but have brought forward after Spurs' interest accelerated. #LFC — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) January 28, 2022

Liverpool are looking to finalise a £37.5 million deal to sign Luis Diaz after hijacking Tottenham Hotspur’s interest in the Porto winger. — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) January 28, 2022

Liverpool are looking to hijack Spurs move for Porto’s Luis Diaz. Initial fee thought to be around £37m. — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) January 28, 2022

Tottenham were also reportedly interested in the 25-year-old with some claiming that the Merseysiders have acted reactively to Spurs’ escalated interest.

With all three journalists throwing their weight behind the deal in question, we can safely say that Liverpool’s interest – not to mention our intention to act on said interest – is very real.

It’s interesting timing from us given that we’ll be expecting to have the likes of Mo Salah and Sadio Mane back with the club following the end of the winter break having theoretically passed the point in the season in which emergency reinforcements were needed.

Nonetheless, it’s some quality cover down the left-flank that we could secure before the window closes, whilst also helping safeguard the future of the forward line.

