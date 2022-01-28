Two Liverpool stars could be set for transfer exit as Luis Diaz to Anfield gathers pace – Goal

Liverpool’s reported move for Luis Diaz could mean bad news for the futures of Taki Minamino and Divock Origi, with both potential options to be axed in the winter window.

This comes courtesy of Neil Jones at Goal, with the reporter claiming that Leeds and Monaco are amongst the interested parties for the former, with the Belgian international courting the wandering gazes of Newcastle and Atalanta.

The pair have enjoyed relatively positive seasons with the Reds this year, with the latter a superb contributor from the bench when called upon and the ex-RB Salzburg ace flying in the Carabao Cup.

It would be a massive shame to see either of the players depart Anfield this January, though it would make a certain amount of sense to fulfill the demands of our sustainable transfer policy.

We ultimately are under pressure to bolster the forward line in light of the expiring contracts of Bobby Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mo Salah.

We’d expect at least one of the trio to have their current terms extended beyond 2023, though a move for Diaz certainly makes sense in order to bring down the average age of the front-three.

