(Video) – Jurgen Klopp’s reaction after Liverpool’s victory over Crystal Palace suggests the German boss knew about Luis Diaz transfer

Liverpool are reportedly on the verge of signing Luis Diaz from Porto and a video that is circulating online appears to show Jurgen Klopp smirking as the Colombian’s name is mentioned.

After his sides recent victory over Crystal Palace, our German boss was in good spirits as we earned all three points at Selhurst Park and he decided to pass supporters some beer off the team coach before heading back to Merseyside.

As the former Borussia Dortmund boss turns around and heads back to get on the bus, a supporter can be heard shouting “Jurgen, Jurgen, Luis Diaz, Luis Diaz…”.

The 54-year-old looks at the supporter but doesn’t make a comment – instead, he smiles back with a cheeky grin which suggests he may have known about the move the club was about to make for the talented forward.

Diaz is currently on international duty which means he may be set to complete his medical in Argentina in order for the deal to be completed in this month’s transfer window.

You can catch the clip below via @TheRedmenTV on Twitter.

