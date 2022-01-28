(Video) Luis Diaz shows the locals how it’s done as he plays in his Colombian hometown on his Copa America return

Luis Diaz’s footballing life has been replayed on Liverpool Twitter as his links to the club become stronger and stronger.

This latest video comes during a game in his home town this summer, not long after he had been selected in the Copa America team of the tournament.

The Porto winger can be seen displaying his immense football talent and skill as he effortlessly controls the ball and runs off with his amazing speed.

The video ends with him once again finding the back of the net and the love he has for the game, his nation and his home town is very clear.

This can go alongside moments shared online such as his solo goal against Manchester City, the three examples of his head juggling skills, a brilliant long-range effort against Steven Gerrard’s Rangers and an outrageous touch for Atletico Junior.

It certainly looks as though we’re going to be in for a lot of brilliance from the 25-year-old, whenever the deal is fully agreed.

You can watch the video of Diaz via @ParcerosUnited on Twitter:

After being the revelation of the Copa America, picked into the best XI, amid transfer rumors to the biggest clubs in Europe… Luis Díaz plays pickup with his friends in his hometown of Barrancas, La Guajira! 😍💫 pic.twitter.com/It1nrLuBRl — Parceros United (@ParcerosUnited) July 15, 2021

